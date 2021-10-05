Global Industrial Control Transformer Market Downside of Economy Analysis Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Industrial Control Transformer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

A control transformer is an isolation transformer that provides good voltage regulation, and is also designed to provide a high degree of secondary voltage stability (regulation) during a brief period of overload condition (also referred to as “inrush current”). Control transformers are also known as Machine Tool Transformers, Industrial Control Transformers or Control Power Transformers.

The three-phase segment dominated the market owing to better efficiency in industrial applications. Three-phase industrial compressors are used to drive a variety of general machinery such as compressors, pumps, crushers, cutting machine tools, and other mechanical equipment in petroleum, chemical, power plants, and other industrial and mining industries.

The metal and mining segment dominated the industrial control transformer market owing to increased expansion in industrialization, construction, and infrastructure activities.

Asia Pacific dominated the market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global market till 2023. Need to reduce equipment failure caused by frequent voltage spikes are driving the market in Asia Pacific.

The Industrial Control Transformer market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Control Transformer.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Schneider Electric

Hubbell

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Electric Hammond Power Solutions (HPS)

Broadman Transformers

Dongan Electric

MCI Transformers

Industrial Control Transformer Breakdown Data by Type

Single Phase

Three Phase

Industrial Control Transformer Breakdown Data by Application

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Metal and Mining

Others

Industrial Control Transformer Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

