Global Lavender Essential Oil Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4232045#ixzz5puLB0l2F

The global Lavender Essential Oil market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lavender Essential Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lavender Essential Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Frei

AFU

AA Skincare

Camenae

NextBox

Pretty Valley

The Body Shop

Mountain Rose Herb

Healing Solutions

Aura Cacia

Dr Adorable

Fabulous Frannie

Greenhealth

Mystic Moments

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lavandin

Lavender Highland

Lavender Stoechas

Lavender Spike

Other

Segment by Application

Skin Care

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceutical

Other

