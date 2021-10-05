Global LNG Carrier Market Share Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global LNG Carrier Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

LNG carriers are the tank ships designed to carry Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at a cryogenic temperature of âˆ’161Â°C. These carriers are equipped with efficient steam turbine-driven propulsion systems, which are propelled by dual fuel diesel electric propulsion systems. This increases the efficiency of LNG carriers by approximate 30% as compared to conventional vessels.

LNG carriers have high resistance to thermal and mechanical stress and strain. LNG carrier manufacturers are constantly involved in innovation and development in order to save cost, increase carrier capacity and improve carrier design. Natural gas is one of the world’s most needed feedstock and with the ever-growing demand for clean energy sources, the demand for LNG is rising, which is subsequently driving the LNG carrier market. The LNG carrier market possesses pronounced growth opportunities for the growth of new as well as established players.

Asia Pacific dominates the global LNG carrier market and is expected retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand in countries, such as, China, Japan, India and Pakistan.

Japan is one of the largest importers of LNG across the globe. Moreover, the increasing demand for clean and green energy sources for power generation in most Asian countries is driving the LNG demand in the region. With the increasing offshore and onshore construction activities in the U.S., the LNG carrier market is expected to grow in the North American region. The European LNG Carrier market is also expected to grow with a steady rate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing exploration activity in the region.

The LNG Carrier market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LNG Carrier.

Global LNG Carrier in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global LNG Carrier Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global LNG Carrier Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

STX Offshore and Shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy Industries

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

GasLog Ltd

Dynagas Ltd

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

LNG Carrier Breakdown Data by Type

Under 120,000 m3

120,000-160,000 m3

Above 160,000 m3

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

LNG Carrier Breakdown Data by Application

Government Organization

LNG Supplier

Other

LNG Carrier Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global LNG Carrier status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key LNG Carrier manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

