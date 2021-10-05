GLOBAL MATCHA MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Matcha Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Matcha Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global market size of Matcha in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Matcha in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Matcha market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Matcha market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Matcha market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Matcha include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Matcha include

AIYA America

The AOI Tea Company

Ippodo Tea Co.

DoMatcha

Encha

Midori Spring Ltd.

Vivid Vitality Ltd.

Garden To Cup Organics

TEAJA Organic

Jade Monk LLC.

ITO EN, LTD.

Market Size Split by Type

Ceremonial

Classic

Culinary

Market Size Split by Application

Regular tea

Matcha beverages

Food

Personal care

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Matcha Manufacturers

Matcha Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Matcha Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Matcha Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Matcha Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ceremonial

1.4.3 Classic

1.4.4 Culinary

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Matcha Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Regular tea

1.5.3 Matcha beverages

1.5.4 Food

1.5.5 Personal care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Matcha Market Size

2.1.1 Global Matcha Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Matcha Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Matcha Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Matcha Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Matcha Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Matcha Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Matcha Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Matcha Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Matcha Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Matcha Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Matcha Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Matcha Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Matcha Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Matcha Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Matcha Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Matcha Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Matcha Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 AIYA America

11.1.1 AIYA America Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.1.4 Matcha Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 The AOI Tea Company

11.2.1 The AOI Tea Company Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.2.4 Matcha Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Ippodo Tea Co.

11.3.1 Ippodo Tea Co. Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.3.4 Matcha Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 DoMatcha

11.4.1 DoMatcha Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.4.4 Matcha Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Encha

11.5.1 Encha Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.5.4 Matcha Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Midori Spring Ltd.

11.6.1 Midori Spring Ltd. Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.6.4 Matcha Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Vivid Vitality Ltd.

11.7.1 Vivid Vitality Ltd. Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.7.4 Matcha Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Garden To Cup Organics

11.8.1 Garden To Cup Organics Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.8.4 Matcha Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 TEAJA Organic

11.9.1 TEAJA Organic Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.9.4 Matcha Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Jade Monk LLC.

11.10.1 Jade Monk LLC. Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Matcha

11.10.4 Matcha Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

Continued….

