Global Polyurea Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Polyurea Market:

Polyurea is a type of an elastomer, obtained by the reaction of an isocyanate with an amine.

The increasing demand for liners will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global polyurea market till 2022.

The global Polyurea market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyurea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

Advanced Polymer Solutions

APV Engineered Coatings

Convertec

Dinsmore Welding & Fabrication

Geoliz Waterproofers

Hutchinson Manufacturing

NATIONWIDE PROTECTIVE COATING

Paramount Metal Finishing

POLYCOAT PRODUCTS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coatings

Linings

Sealants

Segment by Application

Industrial

Construction

Transportation

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Polyurea Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurea

1.2 Polyurea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Coatings

1.2.3 Linings

1.2.4 Sealants

1.3 Polyurea Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyurea Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Transportation

1.4 Global Polyurea Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyurea Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyurea Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyurea Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyurea Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polyurea Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurea Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polyurea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polyurea Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurea Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polyurea Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurea Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polyurea Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyurea Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Polyurea Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Polyurea Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Polyurea Production

3.4.1 North America Polyurea Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Polyurea Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyurea Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Polyurea Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Polyurea Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Polyurea Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Polyurea Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Polyurea Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyurea Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Polyurea Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Polyurea Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Polyurea Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Polyurea Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyurea Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Polyurea Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Polyurea Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Polyurea Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Polyurea Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Polyurea Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Polyurea Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurea Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Covestro

7.2.1 Covestro Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Covestro Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Huntsman Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huntsman Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PPG Industries

7.4.1 PPG Industries Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PPG Industries Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The Sherwin-Williams

7.5.1 The Sherwin-Williams Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The Sherwin-Williams Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Advanced Polymer Solutions

7.6.1 Advanced Polymer Solutions Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Advanced Polymer Solutions Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 APV Engineered Coatings

7.7.1 APV Engineered Coatings Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 APV Engineered Coatings Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Convertec

7.8.1 Convertec Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Convertec Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Dinsmore Welding & Fabrication

7.9.1 Dinsmore Welding & Fabrication Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Dinsmore Welding & Fabrication Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Geoliz Waterproofers

7.10.1 Geoliz Waterproofers Polyurea Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyurea Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Geoliz Waterproofers Polyurea Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hutchinson Manufacturing

7.12 NATIONWIDE PROTECTIVE COATING

7.13 Paramount Metal Finishing

7.14 POLYCOAT PRODUCTS

