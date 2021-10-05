Global Seeds Market 2019: Geography Insights, Size, Share, Application, Opportunity Analysis, and Forecast till 2025

Innovation is playing a major role in the seed market, as the product is homogenous and it is the performance which determines the sale, which can be achieved through adopting new techniques in the production of seeds. Additionally increasing population, and a decrease in the cultivated land are raising the need for innovative seeds (like Biotech seeds, genetically engineered seeds etc.,). Moreover, the exit barriers are high which prevents the manufacturers from closing down, instead, the companies look for strategies to increase the market share and to sustain in the market. Seeds industry falls under 80-20 market, the brand loyalty is the key to competitiveness.

Key Players

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Bayer CropScience AG, DLF-Trifolium, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Groupe Limagrain, KWA SAAT SE, Land ‘O Lakes, Monsanto Company, Rallis Limited India, Sakata Seed Corporation, Syngenta AG, Takii and The DOW Chemical Company.

Threat of New Entrants: Low

A high initial capital requirement of the industry is preventing the new companies or firms to enter into the market. Similarly, high brand loyalty in the industry has become a threat to the new entrants. Though the economies of scale are high in the industry, lack of product differentiation and monopoly of certain existing players is holding back the new entrants from exploring the opportunities.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Seeds Market is segmented based on the type such as Conventional and Genetically Modified. Further, the market is segmented based on the traits such as Herbicide-Tolerant, Insecticide-Resistant, and other traits. The market is also segmented based on treatment such as treated and non-treated seeds. In addition, the market is also segmented based on crops such as Oil crops & Pulses, Grains & Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables and other seeds. The report segments the geographies by regions, which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

