Global Type1 Diabetes Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

The global type1 diabetes market is expected to grow modestly during the forecast period owing to growing incidence and prevalence of diabetes and cohesive government policies. Type1 diabetes is a serious, chronic condition that is caused when insulin is not created within the body, making the glucose level too high. It is the condition when cells that make insulin are attacked and destroyed by the body, it causes type1 diabetes. Out of all the diabetic patients, only 5% have type1 diabetes. The growth of the market is also dependent on technological advancement in the insulin delivery and rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive insulin delivery.

The other factors contributing to the growth of the market include cohesive government policies, initiatives and programs for the type1 diabetes. Apart from this, increasing chronic diseases associated with diabetes are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. However, certain factors such as high cost of the diagnosis and treatment therapies for diabetes may hamper the growth of global type1 diabetes market. Geographically, the global type1 diabetes market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global type1 diabetes market due to technological advancements and supportive government initiatives in this region. APAC is anticipated to be the most emerging market due to increasing number of diabetics due to obesity, geriatric population, and changing lifestyles of the people.

The companies contributing to the growth of global type1 market includes Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Merck & C0., and Pfizer Inc. Majority of the players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions or entering into strategic alliance with other major players from the market in order to gain a competitive edge over others and enhance their presence.

