Health and Beauty Retailing in Argentina, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Health & Beauty Retailing in Argentina, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Argentina retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Argentina health and beauty industry.

The sector is forecast to grow at CAGR of 12.9% between 2017 and 2022 to reach ARS225.6 billion by the end of 2022. Health care products contributed 71.0% to the sector sales in 2017.

Companies Mentioned:

Farmacity

Carrefour

Natura

Avon

Herbalife

La Anónima

Farmacias Vantage

DIA

Reino

Juleriaque

– Argentina retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2017-2022

– Cosmetics & toiletries sales were impervious to uncertain economic conditions

– Healthcare products accounted for 71.0% of the sector sales in 2017

– Drug stores and healthy & beauty stores remain as the preferred channel for purchases

– Online channel registers fastest growth through 2022, though the share remains low

– Farmacity held lion’s share among the top ten retailers in the sector in 2017

– DIA grew the fastest during 2017-2022.

