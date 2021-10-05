Home Automation Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Home automation is automating home activities by using intelligent terminals to control home appliances and equipment. Home automation includes but not limited to centralized control of lighting, security checks/locks for home access, HVAC control and others.

An automated home provides numerous benefits to end-user such as reduced energy spending, security from theft and protection from unauthorized access to a home. The solutions are gaining popularity among enterprises in order to protect their commercial assets such as buildings, hardware infrastructures and others. The research elaborates the competitive strategies for businesses with detailed market dynamics.

The market is driven by increasing demand of energy efficient solutions and rising security concerns. The market faces limitations due to high cost of automated homes. The growth opportunities of home automation market are due to increasing adoption of automated services, and government incentives for green initiatives.

Home Automation Market by Application

From applications perspectives, market is classified into segments such as lighting, safety & security, entertainment and energy management. About a year ago, safety & security applications market share exceeded the market share of entertainment applications . This is due to rising security concerns among masses. With increased consumer spending on luxury items, HVAC and energy management services adoption is expected to increase.

Home Automation Market by Technology

According to deployment technologies market is categorized into technology types such as wired, power-line, wireless and computing networks. Wireless market is further classified into Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Z-Wave, KNX and others. Wireless technology is expected to continue driving the market in future due to low set-up cost. Among available wireless technologies, Zigbee, Z-wave and KNX are driving the market.

Home Automation Market by TypeHome Automation Market

Based on types of services, the market is classified into luxury, do it yourself (DIY), mainstream and managed services. Till date, market is dominated by luxury services due to expensive deployment of technology. Eventually market is expected to experience growth in adoption of mainstream and managed services due to entry of telecom operators in the market.

Home Automation Market by Geography

Geographically, market is segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World (RoW). North American region is leading the market and is expected to retain leadership over the forecast period on account of dominance of the US market. The developed market ecosystem and acceptance of luxury services are driving the growth in the US market.

Competitive Landscape

To penetrate into the home automation market, companies are adopting expansion strategies. For example, Zigbee has invested on customizing home automation products in order to target government and utilities market. The market is fragmented into numerous players such as Crestron Electronics, Inc.; AMX LLC; Control4 Corporation; Honeywell International, Inc.; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Siemens AG, Zigbee Alliences, Vantage Controls, Lightolier, Inc. and Daintree Networks, Inc.

High Level Analysis

The bargaining power of customers is expected to increase due to entry of multiple companies in the market. Whereas, the bargaining power of suppliers is expected to remain moderate due to easier availability of necessary equipment. Degree of intersegment rivalry is expected rise higher as numerous players are present in the market and many other players are expected to step in. Threat of substitutes is low/moderate since the only available substitute to automated systems is human workforce.

Home Automation Market Key Market Segments:

Market by Application

Lighting

Safety and Security

HVAC

Entertainment

Energy Management

Others

Market by Technology

Wired

Power-line

Computing Networks

Wireless

Wi-Fi

Zigbee

Z-Wave

KNX

Others (Insteon, Wavenis, and X-10)

Market by Type

Luxury

DIY (Do-it-yourself)

Mainstream

Managed Services

