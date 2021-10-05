Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Set to Boom in Upcoming Years

Overview of Industrial Emission Control Systems Market

Industrial Emission Control Systems are devices that monitor and diminish the release of harmful products produced during combustion and other emission processes, which leads to environmental pollution. Industrial segments such as power generation, cement, mining & metals, chemical industries, and others utilize these systems to convert hazardous air contaminants, such as unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides, into water vapor and carbon dioxide, which can be safely released into the atmosphere. Regulatory agencies globally have placed stringent limitations on acceptable emission levels, which need to be complied by industries or face the prospects of substantial fines, which may lead to shutdown of their operations. Companies globally are using these advanced emission control technologies to remain compliant and competitive in the market.

The global market for industrial emission control systems is driven by the stringent emission regulations, growth in the cement and coal power industries and increase in industrialization in developing countries. The growth in coal power sector in developing countries, such as India and China, also drives the market as the industry growth accounts for increased demand for emission control systems.

Factors that restrict the market growth are rise in use of alternate sources for power generation and reduction in investments in coal power from developed countries such as U.S., Germany, and other European countries. Countries in these regions are investing in alternate power sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects that generate minimal emissions, which further minimizes the use of these systems.

The Major players reported in the market include:

General Electric Company

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Fujian Longking Co., Ltd

Johnson Matthey PLC

Ducon Technologies Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Co.

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

CECO Environmental Corp

Hamon Corporation

Thermax Ltd

BASF SE

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Industrial Emission Control Systems market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Equipment Type

Electrostatic Precipitators

Fabric Filters

Scrubbers

Cyclone Separators

Thermal Oxidizers

Catalytic Reactors

Others

By Emission Source

Power Generation

Cement

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pulp & Paper

Manufacturing

Mining & Metals

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD INDUSTRIAL EMISSION CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD INDUSTRIAL EMISSION CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD INDUSTRIAL EMISSION CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

