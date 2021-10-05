Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine, Rolls Royce, Raytheon Anschütz and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) Market



Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) is implied to the combination of systems which are interconnected in order to control bridge operation for increased safety and efficient bridge management. These systems are designed for vessels such as tankers, container ships, mega yachts, and others.

This report focuses on the global Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Bridge Systems (IBS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

Rolls Royce

Raytheon Anschütz

FURUNO Electric Shokai

NORIS Group GmbH

Consilium Marine & Safety

Kongsberg Maritime

Praxis Automation Technology

SAM Electronics

Communications Mapps

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Ships

Medium Ships

Large Ships

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Ships

Naval Ships

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

