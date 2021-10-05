Intelligent Network Market – Factors that Provide Opportunities to the Market

Market Highlights

Intelligent networks increase the service velocity and broaden the range of network services, enabling a multivendor environment which identifies the inadequacies of a traditional system. Additionally, they replace the existing traditional network which is time-consuming. These network solutions provide speedy introduction to new services while providing direct customer response. It is used to manage the functionality of specialized services in a network architecture.

Itential, a provider of intelligent network automation released a low-code modern network automation system named Itential 6.0. This solution possesses the capabilities of supporting data models with DevOps tools and controllers. This solution is expected to witness digital transformation in the current era of network innovation.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6529

Major Key players

Cisco Systems (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Juniper Networks (US)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Hewlett-Packard Company (US)

Orange S.A. (France)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

Colt Technology Services (UK)

Sandvine (Canada)

Netcracker Inc. (UK).

Market Research Future anticipates the maturity of the global intelligent network market with a CAGR of 25.27% in conjunction with a market value of USD 9.70 billion owing to the advent of new technology such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Segmentation:

The intelligent network market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, enterprise size, and region. These segments are further sub-segmented into the following:

By application, the intelligent network market is segmented into information cognition, traffic prediction and classification, resource management and network adoption, performance prediction, and configuration extrapolation.

By end-user, this market is segmented into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, managed network service providers, and others.

By enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise, and large enterprise.

By region, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the global segments.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of intelligent network market is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Technological advancements and increasing adoption of cloud-based services in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to dominate the intelligent network market over the forecast period. Leading providers of intelligent networks such as Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Aruba Networks, Netcracker Inc., and others are enhancing the technological architecture and providing network security to the enterprises in the US and other North American countries. Growing adoption of IoT in Asia-Pacific is expected to enhance the businesses and enable the shift of small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise to cloud. China, Japan, and India have a vast customer base which is contributing to the growth of Asia-Pacific in the intelligent network market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intelligent-network-market-6529