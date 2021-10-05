Is Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals safe to use?

This market research report provides a big picture on Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market hike in terms of revenue.

Industrial & institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals are chemicals used in the manufacturing of surfactants for routine cleaning of schools, hospitals, industries, warehouses, including public places. Cleanliness in the industries and institutions is of utmost importance for preventing infectious diseases and minimizing the concentration level of pathogens which may pose serious health risks and increased healthcare costs. Therefore, surfactants are consumed mainly by the industrial and institutional cleaning sector. These chemicals form major components in the production of bulk commodity formulations to be used for general purpose cleaning and in manufacturing of specialty products where food safety, hygiene and technical performances are required. I&I cleaning chemicals are developing surfactants which are less-labor intensive and can effectively act as wetting agents, detergents, foaming agents, dispersants and emulsifiers.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

3M Company Akzo Nobel N.V. Albemarle Corporation BASF SE Clariant AG Croda International Plc Eastman Chemical Company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Huntsman International LLC Solvay S.A.

The industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to high demands from the healthcare industry with rising focus towards cleanliness and sanitation. Moreover, demand from food industry arising due to food borne illness coupled with governmental initiatives for cleanliness in the developing countries boost the growth of the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market. However, there are some health risks associated with the use of certain cleaning chemicals, which may restrict the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market from growth. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of bio-based and eco-friendly cleaning chemicals is certain to provide growth opportunity for the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is segmented on the basis of raw material, product type and application. Based on raw material, the market is segmented as chlor-alkali, surfactants, solvents, phosphates, biocides and others. On the basis of the product type, the market is segmented as general purpose cleaners, disinfectants & sanitizers, laundry care products and vehicle wash products. The market on the basis of the application, is classified as commercial and manufacturing. The market by commercial application is further sub segmented as food service, retail, laundry and dry-cleaning, healthcare, offices, hotels & lodging and others. On the other hand, the market by manufacturing application is sub segmented as food & beverage processing, fabricated metal products, electronic components and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

