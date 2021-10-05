ITSM Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- BMC Software, CA Technologies, Servicenow, Cherwell, HPE and more…
A new market study, titled “Global ITSM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
ITSM Market
IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers’ needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and information technology. Differing from more technology-oriented IT management approaches like network management and IT systems management, IT service management is characterized by adopting a process approach towards management, focusing on customer needs and IT services for customers rather than IT systems, and stressing continual improvement.
This report focuses on the global ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software,
CA Technologies,
Servicenow,
Cherwell Software,
HPE
Citrix Systems
Axios Systems
IBM
Heat Software
Hornbill
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service portfolio management
Configuration and change management
Service desk software
Operations and performance management
Dashboard, reporting, and analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunication and IT
Healthcare and life sciences
Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
Government and public sector
Energy and utilities
Travel and hospitality
Manufacturing
Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ITSM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ITSM development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
