K-12 Talent Management Software Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Cornerstone OnDemand, Halogen Software, PeopleAdmin, Ellucian and more…

K-12 Talent Management Software Market



Talent management software is an application that provides a complete set of tools to organizations to automate, monitor, and analyze various HR functions efficiently. Moreover, the software assists the HR department in better talent acquisition activities, effective retention, and career succession planning strategies. Therefore, talent management applications have been gaining prominence in institutions as well. A talent management system (TMS) is an integrated software suite that addresses the several aspect of talent management: performance management; learning and development; Assessment And Feedback Management.

This report focuses on the global K-12 Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cornerstone OnDemand

Halogen Software

PeopleAdmin

Ellucian

IBM

iCIMS

Infor Global Solutions

Oracle

SAP

SumTotal Systems

Workday

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Performance Management

Learning and Development

Assessment And Feedback Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Talent acquisition

Professional development

Records and onboarding

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global K-12 Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the K-12 Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



