K-12 Talent Management Software Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Cornerstone OnDemand, Halogen Software, PeopleAdmin, Ellucian and more…
A new market study, titled “Global K-12 Talent Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
K-12 Talent Management Software Market
Talent management software is an application that provides a complete set of tools to organizations to automate, monitor, and analyze various HR functions efficiently. Moreover, the software assists the HR department in better talent acquisition activities, effective retention, and career succession planning strategies. Therefore, talent management applications have been gaining prominence in institutions as well. A talent management system (TMS) is an integrated software suite that addresses the several aspect of talent management: performance management; learning and development; Assessment And Feedback Management.
This report focuses on the global K-12 Talent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Talent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cornerstone OnDemand
Halogen Software
PeopleAdmin
Ellucian
IBM
iCIMS
Infor Global Solutions
Oracle
SAP
SumTotal Systems
Workday
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Performance Management
Learning and Development
Assessment And Feedback Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Talent acquisition
Professional development
Records and onboarding
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
