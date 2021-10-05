LNG Bunkering market expected to reach $10,185 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 58.5% from 2017 to 2023

The global LNG bunkering market was valued at $214 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $10,185 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 58.5% from 2017 to 2023. Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) is an environment-friendly and commercially attractive fuel used in ships. LNG as a marine fuel has gained importance in the last few years due to the upcoming regulations on sulfur emissions. Technical solutions for LNG supply infrastructure and on-board storage and processing are available.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013326

The International Maritime Organization’s regulations of sulfur cap of 0.50% m/m (mass/mass) in 2020 for marine fuels, increase in ocean-borne trade, especially in ton-km travelled, and lower cost of LNG bunker fuel than other variants of ECA-compliant fuels are the factors that drive the development of the global LNG bunkering market. However, demand-supply gap for LNG bunkering is expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, development of LNG bunkering infrastructure and regulatory framework is expected to be a key challenge for the market.

The global LNG bunkering market is segmented based on end user and geography. By end user, it is categorized into tanker fleet, bulk & general cargo, offshore vessels & ferries, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2016, Europe occupied the highest market share, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for one-third share of the global LNG bunkering market by 2023, witnessing substantial growth in the emerging countries, such as, China, India, and South Korea.

The prominent players in the global LNG bunkering market focus on product development and agreements as their key strategies to gain significant market share.

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

Skangas AS

Gasnor As

Statoil ASA

Barents Naturgass As

Engie SA

Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG

Eni Norge AS

Harvey Gulf International Marine Llc.

Polskie LNG SA

Korea Gas Corp.

LNG Bunkering Market Key Market Segments:

By End User

Tanker Fleet

Bulk & General Cargo

Offshore Vessels & Ferries

Others

We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients.

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013326

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.