Medical Supplies Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Becton, Dickinson and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Medical Supplies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Medical Supplies Market
Factors such as rising number of surgeries, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing geriatric population, and rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are driving the growth of the global medical supplies market. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of various diseases, growing medical tourism industry, and improving healthcare infrastructure.
This report focuses on the global Medical Supplies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Medtronic
Cardinal Health
Becton, Dickinson
Johnson & Johnson
B. Braun Melsungen
Boston Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Baxter International
Halyard Health
3m
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diagnostic Products
Dialysis Consumables
Trauma Care Consumables
Radiation Related Consumables
Infusion Related Products
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinic
Nursing Home
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Medical Supplies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Medical Supplies development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
