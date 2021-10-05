Metal Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023
This report studies the global Metal Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Metal Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Stolle Europe
Roba Metals
Tata Steel Ltd
P Wilkinson Containers Ltd
Tinware Direct Ltd
William Corbett & Co Ltd
2 Can-Pack UK Ltd
Cyril Luff (Metal Decorators) Ltd
Central Tin Containers Ltd
RLM Packaging Ltd
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Type
Cans
Drums & Pails
Aerosol Containers
Tubes
Trays and Foils
Closures & Lids
Others
By Material Type
Aluminium Alloy
Steel
Tin
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Food
Medical
Cosmetics
Household
Industrial
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Metal Packaging Market Research Report 2018
