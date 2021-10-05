Micro Irrigation Systems Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly by 2022

Overview of Micro Irrigation Systems Market

Micro irrigation systems are useful to supply water at frequent intervals above and below the soil’s surface. It is also known as low-volume irrigation and delivers water to the roots of the plants. Micro irrigation is required to make agriculture productive, generate higher farm income, increase production, and also to increase on-farm & off-farm employment.

Micro-irrigation systems are generally low-or medium-pressure systems that deliver water in the form of sprinkles, spray, mist, drip, and jet. Considering the rise in concerns of water scarcity, micro irrigation systems can prove to be an innovative and efficient solution as compared to the conventional irrigation practices.

The key players operating in the market are: Valmont Industries, Inc., Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Nelson Irrigation, Netafim Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation Co., Rain Bird Corporation, and Rivulis Irrigation.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Micro Irrigation Systems market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

BY TYPE

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

BY CROP TYPE

Plantation Crops

Field Crops

Orchard Crops

Others

BY APPLICATION

Small Farming

Large and Corporate Farming

Government

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD MICRO IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD MICRO IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD MICRO IRRIGATION SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

