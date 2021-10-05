Monthly Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Review-CBandI and Samsung Engineering’s EPC Contract Leads Contracts Activity

“Monthly Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review – CB&I and Samsung Engineering’s EPC Contract Leads Contracts Activity”, report is an essential source of data on the contracts and open tenders in the oil and gas industry, The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of contracts and their value in the month, subdivided by region, sector and geographies in February 2018, Additionally, the report provides information on the top contractors and issuers based on the worth of contracts executed in the oil and gas industry during the month by geographies and over the year.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2121792

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s IPAR database and primary and secondary research.

Scope

– Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena

– Review of contracts in the upstream sector – exploration and production, midstream sector – pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream sector – refining and marketing

– Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sector, this include key contractors such as JGC, Sinopec, Samsung Engineering, TechnipFMC, and Bechtel

– Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sector, this include key issuers such as Tellurian, Oman Oil Company; Kuwait Petroleum, Coral FLNG, ADNOC, and Statoil.

Reasons to buy

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner,

– Find out the major contracts focused sectors for investments in your industry,

– Understand the contracts activity in the oil and gas industry

– Evaluate the type of services offered by key contractors during the month,

– Identify growth sectors and regions wherein contracts opportunities are more lucrative,

– Look for key contractors/issuers if you are looking to award a contract or interested in open tender activity within the oil and gas industry.

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures 2

2 Monthly Overview 3

2.1 Sector Highlights 4

3 Upstream Sector Review 5

3.1 Contracts 5

3.2 Planned/Rumored Contracts 5

3.3 Awarded Contracts 6

4 Midstream Sector Review 9

4.1 Contracts 9

4.2 Planned/Rumored Contracts 9

4.3 Awarded Contracts 10

5 Downstream Sector Review 12

5.1 Contracts 12

5.2 Awarded Contracts 12

6 Equipment and Services Sector Review 15

6.1 Awarded Contracts 15

7 Appendix 17

7.1 Abbreviations 17

7.2 Methodology 17

7.3 Coverage 18

7.4 Secondary Research 18

7.5 Contact Us 18

7.6 Disclaimer 18

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2121792