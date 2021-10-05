Nano Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Future Technological Growth and Demand and Business Opportunities 2023 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation , Schneider Electric SE, Siemens , ABB

The global nano programmable logic controller (PLC) market was valued at $2,585 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $4,250 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023.

A nano programmable logic controller (PLC) is an electronic device used to monitor, control, and manage building systems, production processes, and power. It is designed to perform a single set of tasks, except under real-time constraints, with superior reliability and performance. These controllers are designed to be extremely robust, often capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, humidity, vibration, and electrical noise to meet the demand for harsh industrial environments.

The major companies profiled in the report include:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB , Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Hitachi , IDEC Corporation, and General Electric.

Requirement for compact automation solutions, enhanced efficiency, increased need for high-voltage operating devices are the key drivers of the global nano PLC market. However, high implementation cost and current leakage restrain the market growth. Integration of nano PLCs with human machine interface (HMI) is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

BY COMPONENT:

Processor

Power Supply

Input/Output (I/O)

BY SERVICE:

Training

Maintenance

Consulting

BY TYPE:

Fixed Nano PLC

Modular Nano PLC

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL:

Energy & Power

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others (Food & Beverages and Pulp & Paper)

The global nano programmable logic controllers (PLC) market is segmented based on component, service, type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is divided into processor, power supply, and input/output (I/O). The service segment includes training, maintenance, and consulting. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into fixed nano PLC and modular nano PLC. The industry vertical covered in the study include energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

