Oilfield Services Market Research Report 2019 | Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2025

Oilfield services means products and services associated with the exploration and production of oil and gas. The companies, which provide these services, include exploration, extracting, refining, transporting and other processes. The global oilfield services market was 112.41 billion USD in 2018 and is forecasted to reach 142.63billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America will grow at higher rate owing to rise in demand of crude oil and production of oil and gas. Asia Pacific will grow at moderate rate due to growing population, which demand for more energy generation. Europe will also experience the growth of the market owing to increase in number of resources and production of oil. Middle East and Africa have major share of oil reserves, which drives the growth of the market in these regions.

Drivers vs Constraints

The rising demand for crude oil is the major factor for the growth of the market. Increasing investments by public and private sectors for exploration of oil & gas resources is also a key factor for the market growth. However, some techniques adopted for the exploration of oil & gas have adverse effect on environment and human life which restrain the growth of the market.

Industry Structure and Updates

Ocean Rig, an international contractor of offshore deep-water drilling services, announced Master Service Agreement and Drilling Program Order with ConocoPhillips, which is performed by Leiv Eiriksson.

Halliburton Company announced the acquisition of Summit ESP, a leading provider of electric submersible pump (ESP) technology and services. The addition of Summit’s artificial lift offerings and industry-leading customer service strengthens Halliburton’s artificial lift portfolio for its global customers.

Global Oilfield Services Market – by Service, Application, Type, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

11. Investment Opportunities

