Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research, Major Manufacturers Analysis, Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2027

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategies. It provides the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. The Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market accounted to US$ 1,584.16 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,971.72 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to higher number of research & development and biotechnological industry in countries such as, Japan and China, prevalence of cancer as well as strategic developments made by the companies. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Strategic Insights :

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global oligonucleotide synthesis industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: Twist Bioscience has developed sample preparation products for customers performing next-generation sequencing experiments and analysis. The Twist Human Core Exome Kit includes all the tools needed for library construction, target capture and enrichment to prepare a sample for sequencing.

2018: Twist Bioscience Corporation expanded its North American operations with establishing a new office in San Diego area. The office supports sales and marketing and other corporate administrative functions and will be the headquarters for customer support for the company’s recently-launched solutions to enhance next-generation sequencing.

2018: EVONETIX LTD pioneering an innovative approach to scalable and high-fidelity gene synthesis, and LioniX International, a leading global provider of customised microsystem solutions in scalable production volumes, collaborated to scale up production of prototype microelectromechanical systems (MEMs) for DNA synthesis.

Market Insights :

Increasing Applications of Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Oligonucleotides have many applications in research, diseases diagnosis, therapeutics, forensic, drug discovery, agriculture and many more. Oligonucleotides are used in many biological and forensic applications as sequence-specific binding agents can help in identifying presence of a specific target DNA sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are short stretches of single stranded DNA fragments assembled by chemical synthesis. There is hardly a field in biology in which synthetic DNA has not been used or does not have the potential to be used. The main reason for such a turnabout is the simultaneous developments of methods for the rapid and efficient synthesis of oligonucleotides and the advent of molecular biology techniques. Researchers are also using oligonucleotides to produce more efficient, greener chemical synthesis. By assembling oligonucleotides together into longer fragments that encode synthetic genes, bacteria or yeast cells can be instructed to produce specific enzymes (a type of protein). Oligonucleotides has tremendous potential for treating wide range of medical conditions. They enable the development of therapeutics as the malfunctioning genes can be targeted, manipulated, silenced and/or modulated. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has dedicated its existence to oligonucleotide therapeutic development, particularly antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics. Thus, the promising potential of synthesized oligonucleotides in various fields drives the market growth.

Increasing Investments for Synthetic Biology

Synthetic biology is an upcoming field and industry, which has numerous applications in the chemical, agriculture, pharmaceutical and energy sectors. There are various start-up companies that are providing the products/services for the biological processes. Companies such as, Benchling which operates in CAD Tools, GenScript offers gene synthesis, Ginkgo Bioworks works for the organism engineering, Transcriptis which is into bioinformatics operates for cloud labs/automation, Glowee offers consumer products, among the other companies operating in the synthetic biology.

Globally, the synthetic biology has set benchmark with its innovations and the dynamic results. The industry has attracted various global leaders to invest for synthetic biology. For instance, synthetic DNA manufacturer DNA Script has announced a Series A fundraising of 11 million euros ($13 million) led by Illumina Ventures, with additional investment from Merck Ventures BV, the corporate venture arm of Merck KGaA, plus existing investors Sofinnova Partners, Kurma Partners, and Idinvest Partners. Owing to the rising investment for the synthetic biology companies, the need and demand for the synthetic biology for the development of the new techniques may increase the market in the future years.

Product Insights

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on product was segmented into synthesized oligonucleotides, reagents, and equipment. In 2018, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment held a largest market share of 48.3% of the oligonucleotide synthesis market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing use of the product in research and diagnostic purposes. The segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Application Insights

Global oligonucleotide synthesis market, based on application was segmented into research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Research segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 45.3% during the forecast period. The availability of funds as well as supportive government policies are expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to retain its position among the other applications during the year 2027.

