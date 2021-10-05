Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) Cable Market Outlook Report to 2027 | Industry Key Players – Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable & System, Sterlite Technologies, Prysmian Group, ZTT International, Fujikura Cable, Winfoc, Furukawa Electric, Elsewedy Electric, and Bancor

The “Global OPGW Cable Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the OPGW Cable market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global OPGW Cable market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global OPGW Cable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Prysmian Group

2. ZTT International

3. Fujikura Cable Corporation

4. Winfoc

5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

6. Elsewedy Electric

7. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

8. LS Cable & System

9. Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

10. Bancor

OPGW is primarily used by the electric utility industry, placed in the secure topmost position of the transmission line where it shields the all-important conductors from lightning while providing a telecommunications path for internal as well as third party communications. Optical Ground Wire is a dual functioning cable. This cable contains a tubular structure having one or more optical fiber and surrounded by layers of aluminum and steel wires. This layer of aluminum and steel wires serves to connect the tower to the ground.

High demands for efficient electricity and high-speed internets are anticipated to drive the demands for OPGW Cable (FIB) in recent years. Design complexities associated with the OPGW Cable equipment is expected to hinder the growth of OPGW Cable market in recent times. Encouraging R&D investments for strengthening infrastructures are providing huge opportunities for the OPGW Cable market players during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global OPGW Cable market based on type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall OPGW Cable market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The OPGW Cable market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the OPGW Cable market in these regions.

Also, key OPGW Cable market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Prysmian Group, ZTT International, Fujikura Cable Corporation, Winfoc, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. Also, Elsewedy Electric, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., LS Cable & System, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., and Bancor are few other important players in the OPGW Cable market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 OPGW CABLE MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 OVERVIEW

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1 OPGW Cable Market – By Type

3.2.2 OPGW Cable Market – By Application

3.2.3 OPGW Cable Market – By Region

3.2.3.1 By Countries

3.2.4 PEST Analysis

3.2.4.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.2.4.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.2.4.3 Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

3.2.4.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

3.2.4.5 South America (SAM)- PEST Analysis

4 OPGW CABLE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

