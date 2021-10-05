Organ-on-Chip Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Organ-On-Chip market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organ-On-Chip market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Emulate

AxoSim Technologies LLC

CN Bio Innovations

Hurel Corporation

Ascendance Biotechnology

Insphero AG

Mimetas B.V

Nortis Inc

Organovo Holdings

Tara Biosystems

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Heart-on-chip

Human-on-chip

Intestine-on-chip

Kidney-on-chip

Liver-on-chip

Lung-on-chip

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Diseases Modelling

Patient Stratification

Phenotypic Screening

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Organ-On-Chip Market Research Report 2018

1 Organ-On-Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organ-On-Chip

1.2 Organ-On-Chip Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Organ-On-Chip Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Organ-On-Chip Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Heart-on-chip

1.2.3 Human-on-chip

1.2.5 Intestine-on-chip

1.2.6 Kidney-on-chip

1.2.7 Liver-on-chip

Lung-on-chip

1.3 Global Organ-On-Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organ-On-Chip Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Diseases Modelling

1.3.3 Patient Stratification

1.3.4 Phenotypic Screening

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Organ-On-Chip Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Organ-On-Chip Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Organ-On-Chip (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Organ-On-Chip Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…………

7 Global Organ-On-Chip Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Emulate

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Emulate Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 AxoSim Technologies LLC

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 AxoSim Technologies LLC Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 CN Bio Innovations

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 CN Bio Innovations Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hurel Corporation

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hurel Corporation Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Ascendance Biotechnology

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Ascendance Biotechnology Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Insphero AG

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Insphero AG Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Mimetas B.V

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Mimetas B.V Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

