Organ-on-Chip Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
This report studies the global Organ-On-Chip market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organ-On-Chip market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Emulate
AxoSim Technologies LLC
CN Bio Innovations
Hurel Corporation
Ascendance Biotechnology
Insphero AG
Mimetas B.V
Nortis Inc
Organovo Holdings
Tara Biosystems
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3045278-global-organ-on-chip-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Heart-on-chip
Human-on-chip
Intestine-on-chip
Kidney-on-chip
Liver-on-chip
Lung-on-chip
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Diseases Modelling
Patient Stratification
Phenotypic Screening
Others
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3045278-global-organ-on-chip-market-research-report-2018
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Organ-On-Chip Market Research Report 2018
1 Organ-On-Chip Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organ-On-Chip
1.2 Organ-On-Chip Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Organ-On-Chip Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Organ-On-Chip Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Heart-on-chip
1.2.3 Human-on-chip
1.2.5 Intestine-on-chip
1.2.6 Kidney-on-chip
1.2.7 Liver-on-chip
Lung-on-chip
1.3 Global Organ-On-Chip Segment by Application
1.3.1 Organ-On-Chip Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Diseases Modelling
1.3.3 Patient Stratification
1.3.4 Phenotypic Screening
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Organ-On-Chip Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Organ-On-Chip Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Organ-On-Chip (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Organ-On-Chip Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………
7 Global Organ-On-Chip Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Emulate
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Emulate Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 AxoSim Technologies LLC
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 AxoSim Technologies LLC Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 CN Bio Innovations
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 CN Bio Innovations Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Hurel Corporation
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Hurel Corporation Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Ascendance Biotechnology
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Ascendance Biotechnology Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Insphero AG
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Insphero AG Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Mimetas B.V
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Organ-On-Chip Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Mimetas B.V Organ-On-Chip Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com