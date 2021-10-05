Peracetic Acid Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Peracetic Acid market status and forecast, categorizes the global Peracetic Acid market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
Kemira Oyj
Solvay S.A.
Evonik Industries
Thai Peroxide
Peroxychem
SEITZ GmbH
Ecolab
Diversey
Enviro Tech Chemical Services
Loeffler Chemical Corporation
Hydrite Chemical
Acuro Organics
Airedale Chemical Company
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Solution Grade
Distilled Grade
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Food & Beverages
Pulp & Paper Bleaching
Water Treatment
Medical
Agriculture
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Peracetic Acid Market Research Report 2018
1 Peracetic Acid Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Peracetic Acid
1.2 Peracetic Acid Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Peracetic Acid Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Peracetic Acid Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Solution Grade
1.2.3 Distilled Grade
1.3 Global Peracetic Acid Segment by Application
1.3.1 Peracetic Acid Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Pulp & Paper Bleaching
1.3.4 Water Treatment
1.3.5 Medical
1.3.6 Agriculture
1.4 Global Peracetic Acid Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Peracetic Acid Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Peracetic Acid (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Peracetic Acid Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…………
7 Global Peracetic Acid Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Kemira Oyj
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Kemira Oyj Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Solvay S.A.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Solvay S.A. Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Evonik Industries
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Evonik Industries Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Thai Peroxide
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Thai Peroxide Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Peroxychem
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Peroxychem Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 SEITZ GmbH
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Peracetic Acid Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 SEITZ GmbH Peracetic Acid Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
