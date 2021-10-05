Pickup Truck Market in the US – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023

The market study identifies the increasing utility of pickup trucks to be one of the primary growth factors for the pickup truck market in the US. Pickup trucks are preferred over sedans and hatchbacks as they offer a higher value proposition. Also, pickup trucks offer increased trunk capacity and towing capability that renders them suitable for both commercial and non-commercial purposes. Pickup trucks manufactured in the US can seat more passengers while maintaining their cargo carrying capacity. Pickup truck manufacturers are focusing on catering to the growing demand efficiently for pickup trucks by increasing their fuel efficiency. Also, they are incorporating plush interiors to increase the comfort value of pickup trucks, driving the adoption of pickup trucks as a comfortable daily commute family car.

The analysts forecast the Pickup Truck Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Pickup Truck Market in the US for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on product:

• Full-size pickup truck

• Small-size and mid-size pickup truck

The report, Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors

• Honda Motor

• Nissan

• Toyota Motor Corporation

Market driver

• Increased utility of pickup trucks

Market challenge

• Increasing sales of used vehicles.

Market trend

• Incorporation of lighter material in pickup truck building

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAB STYLE

• Segmentation by cab style

• Comparison by cab style

• Extended cab and crew cab – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Regular cab – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by cab style

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Full-size pickup truck – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Small-size and mid-size pickup truck – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Pickup truck makers incorporating lighter materials

• Development of electric pickup trucks

• Luxury segment pickup trucks

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors

• Honda Motor

• Nissan

• Toyota Motor Corporation

..…..Continued

