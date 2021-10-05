Global Planned Oil Storage Market Outlook to 2022 Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Planned Terminals”, is a comprehensive report providing information on planned storage terminals that store crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The report provides terminal name, operator name, storage capacity and commodity stored for all planned and announced terminals in the world by region and country for the period 2018-2022.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2129213

The report also provides global and regional capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. Planned and announced (new build) storage terminals capacity additions as announced by the companies have also been included. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.

Scope

– Updated information relating to all planned oil storage terminals

– Provides data from 2018 to 2022

– Capacity information of all planned oil storage terminals

– Provides operator information for all planned oil storage terminals

– Latest developments and contracts related to oil storage terminals.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on planned oil storage terminals globally

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong forecast capacity data

– Assess your competitor’s oil storage terminals.

Access complete report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-planned-oil-storage-industry-outlook-to-2022-capacity-and-capital-expenditure-forecasts-with-details-of-all-planned-terminals

Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 13

2. Introduction 16

2.1. What Is This Report About? 16

2.2. Market Definition 16

3. Global Planned Oil Storage Industry 17

3.1. Global Planned Oil Storage Industry, Snapshot 17

3.2. Global Planned Oil Storage Industry, Planned Oil Storage Terminals 26

4. Africa Planned Oil Storage Industry 36

4.1. Africa Planned Oil Storage Industry, Snapshot 36

4.2. Africa Planned Oil Storage Industry, Planned Terminals, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 43

5. Asia Planned Oil Storage Industry 68

5.1. Asia Planned Oil Storage Industry, Snapshot 68

5.2. Asia Planned Oil Storage Industry, Planned Terminals, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 76

6. Caribbean Planned Oil Storage Industry 108

6.1. Caribbean Planned Oil Storage Industry, Snapshot 108

7. Central America Planned Oil Storage Industry 120

7.1. Central America Planned Oil Storage Industry, Snapshot 120

8. Europe Planned Oil Storage Industry 131

8.1. Europe Planned Oil Storage Industry, Snapshot 131

9. Former Soviet Union Planned Oil Storage Industry 165

9.1. Former Soviet Union Planned Oil Storage Industry, Snapshot 165

Enquire before Buying at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2129213