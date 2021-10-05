PLM in Automotive Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

PLM in Automotive Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “PLM in Automotive Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Product lifecycle management (PLM) software is used in several lifecycle stages of product development.

Increasing product recalls in the automotive industry is the primary growth driver for this market.

The global PLM in Automotive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PLM in Automotive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PLM in Automotive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

Oracle

PTC

Siemens

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CAD

CFD

cPDM

DM

EDA

FEA

NC

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3836488-global-plm-in-automotive-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PLM in Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PLM in Automotive

1.2 PLM in Automotive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PLM in Automotive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 CAD

1.2.3 CFD

1.2.4 cPDM

1.2.5 DM

1.2.6 EDA

1.2.7 FEA

1.2.8 NC

1.3 PLM in Automotive Segment by Application

1.3.1 PLM in Automotive Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global PLM in Automotive Market by Region

1.4.1 Global PLM in Automotive Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global PLM in Automotive Market Size

1.5.1 Global PLM in Automotive Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global PLM in Automotive Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PLM in Automotive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PLM in Automotive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PLM in Automotive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PLM in Automotive Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PLM in Automotive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PLM in Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PLM in Automotive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PLM in Automotive Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PLM in Automotive Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PLM in Automotive Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PLM in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PLM in Automotive Production

3.4.1 North America PLM in Automotive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PLM in Automotive Production

3.5.1 Europe PLM in Automotive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PLM in Automotive Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PLM in Automotive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PLM in Automotive Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PLM in Automotive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global PLM in Automotive Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global PLM in Automotive Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America PLM in Automotive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe PLM in Automotive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China PLM in Automotive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan PLM in Automotive Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global PLM in Automotive Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global PLM in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global PLM in Automotive Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global PLM in Automotive Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global PLM in Automotive Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global PLM in Automotive Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global PLM in Automotive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in PLM in Automotive Business

7.1 Autodesk

7.1.1 Autodesk PLM in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 PLM in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Autodesk PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dassault Systemes

7.2.1 Dassault Systemes PLM in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 PLM in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dassault Systemes PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Oracle

7.3.1 Oracle PLM in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 PLM in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Oracle PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PTC

7.4.1 PTC PLM in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 PLM in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PTC PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Siemens

7.5.1 Siemens PLM in Automotive Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 PLM in Automotive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Siemens PLM in Automotive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3836488-global-plm-in-automotive-market-research-report-2019

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)