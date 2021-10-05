Professional 3D Camera Market Future Growth with Technology and Current Trends 2015 to 2020 | Panasonic, Matterport, Lytro, Fujifilm, Eastman Kodak, Faro Technologies, etc

Professional 3D Camera Market Report, forecasts that the Asia-Pacific market is expected to garner $888.6 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 36.8% during the period 2015-2020. Innovations in the 3D camera market have been gaining momentum in Japan, making it one of the leading markets in the region.

Professional 3D Camera Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Nikon Corp., Go Pro Inc., Sony Corp., Canon Inc., Panasonic Corp., Matterport Inc., Lytro Inc., Fujifilm Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., Faro Technologies Inc.

3D camera captures three-dimensional images and renders an enhanced quality of visuals. The significantly growing popularity of photography worldwide, supplements the adoption of the professional 3D camera. The growing demand of 3D content in the entertainment industry and developments in 3D imaging technology largely fuel the market growth. However, the high price of 3D cameras as compared to their 2D counterparts, and the advent of numerous software that convert multiple 2D images into one 3D effect, pose a major challenge for the market.

Professional 3D Camera Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Professional 3D Camera in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Professional 3D Camera Market Segment by Type: Target Camera and Free Camera.

Professional 3D Camera Market Segment by Applications: Photography and Recording.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology: Time of flight, Stereo vision and Structured light.

KEY BENEFITS

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast through 2015-2020 are provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market

Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market along with the threat of 2D camera substitutes

Professional 3D camera technologies are explained with corresponding benefits and growth potential throughout the forecast period

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

