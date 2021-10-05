Proximity Marketing Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Proximity Marketing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Proximity Marketing market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America held the largest share of the proximity marketing market in 2017, whereas APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in this market between 2018 and 2023. The increase in smartphone penetration, availability of mobile Internet, growing use of mobile applications & mobile web, and introduction of 4G network by the carriers are some of the factors responsible for the dominance of North America in the market.

The global Proximity Marketing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Proximity Marketing.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Google

Microsoft

Apple

Zebra Technologies

Qualcomm

Inmarket

Swirl Networks

Shopkick

Estimote

Unacast

Bluvision

Roximity

Proxama

Scanbuy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wi-Fi

BLE Beacon

Near Field Communication (NFC)

GPS Geofencing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Infrastructural

BFSI

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Proximity Marketing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Proximity Marketing

1.2 Classification of Proximity Marketing by Types

1.2.1 Global Proximity Marketing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Proximity Marketing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Wi-Fi

1.2.4 BLE Beacon

1.2.5 Near Field Communication (NFC)

1.2.6 GPS Geofencing

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Proximity Marketing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Retail & E-Commerce

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Infrastructural

1.3.5 BFSI

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Proximity Marketing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Proximity Marketing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Proximity Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Proximity Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Proximity Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Proximity Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Proximity Marketing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Proximity Marketing (2013-2023)

Continued…..

