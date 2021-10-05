Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) 2018 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2023

Remote infrastructure management (RIM) is the remote management of information technology (IT) infrastructure. This can include the management of computer hardware and software, such as workstations (desktops, laptops, notebooks, etc.), servers, network devices, storage devices, IT security devices, etc. of a company.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is the major contributor to the global market due to its inclination toward innovative technologies and the rapid adoption of RIM services among enterprises across verticals. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing digitization across enterprises and adoption of RIM services among major verticals.

The global Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM).

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Fujitsu

TCS

Capgemini

HCL

Cybage

CtrlS Datacenters

Sensiple

Locuz

Nityo Infotech

Cerebra

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Database management

Storage management

Server management

Network and communication management

Desktop management

Application management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

Transportation

IT and telecommunication

Media and entertainment

Manufacturing

Government and defense

Others

