“Retailing in Finland, Market Shares, Summary, and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Finland retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Finland retail industry.

Retail sales in Finland improved in line with economic recovery and strengthening consumer confidence. Total retail sales in the country registered €44.2 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period to reach €48.7 billion by the end of 2022.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories),

– The report also details major retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories, which include Clothing, Footwear, Books, News and Stationery, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Health and Beauty, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, Sports and Leisure Equipment, Jewelry, Watches and Accessories, and Luggage and Leather Goods

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics across various channels.

Scope

– Improved economic scenario and rising employment to help retail sales

– Rising wages and increasing household consumption will drive retail sales

– Improved purchasing power is driving growth across all sectors

– While food & grocery is the largest sector, electricals is growing the fastest

– Electricals, health & beauty and food & grocery lead growth

– Hypermarkets is the largest channel while online retail is producing the fastest growth

– Changing consumer behavior will strengthen sales for hypermarkets

– Increasing consumer adoption and convenience drive online sales.

Reasons to buy

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Finland retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behaviour trends from the start of your supply chain

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the retail market

– Investigate current and forecast behaviour trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behaviour

– Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories, across key channels from 2012, with forecasts until 2022

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Finland retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Companies Mentioned:

Prisma

H&M

Stockmann

Sokos

Intersport

Kesko Corporation

Halpa-Halli

Tokmanni

Moda

Stadium

S-market

Lidl

Alko

Sale

Siwa and Valintatalo

Alepa

