Satellite Antenna Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025
This report studies Satellite Antenna in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Honeywell International Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Gilat Satellite Networks
Elite Antennas Ltd.
Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.
Harris Corporation
Cobham PLC
Airbus Defence and Space
Space Star Aerospace Technology Applications Co., Ltd.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Antenna Type
Parabolic Reflector
Flat Panel
FRP
Horn
Iron Antenna with Mold Stamping
Others
By Component
Reflector
Feed Horn
Feed Network
Low Noise Block Converter (LNB)
Others
By Frequency Band
C Band
K/KU/KA Band
S & L Band
X Band
VHF & UHF Band
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Space
Land
Maritime
Airborne
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Satellite Antenna Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Satellite Antenna
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Satellite Antenna
1.1.1 Definition of Satellite Antenna
1.1.2 Specifications of Satellite Antenna
1.2 Classification of Satellite Antenna
1.2.1 Parabolic Reflector
1.2.2 Flat Panel
1.2.3 FRP
1.2.4 Horn
1.2.5 Iron Antenna with Mold Stamping
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Applications of Satellite Antenna
1.3.1 Space
1.3.2 Land
1.3.3 Maritime
1.3.4 Airborne
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
1.4.2 China
1.4.3 Europe
1.4.4 Southeast Asia
1.4.5 Japan
1.4.6 India
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Satellite Antenna
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Satellite Antenna
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Satellite Antenna
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Satellite Antenna
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Satellite Antenna
3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Satellite Antenna Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Satellite Antenna Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Satellite Antenna Major Manufacturers in 2016
3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Satellite Antenna Major Manufacturers in 2016
4 Global Satellite Antenna Overall Market Overview
4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis
4.2 Capacity Analysis
4.2.1 2012-2017E Global Satellite Antenna Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis
4.2.2 2016 Satellite Antenna Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)
4.3 Sales Analysis
4.3.1 2012-2017E Global Satellite Antenna Sales and Growth Rate Analysis
4.3.2 2016 Satellite Antenna Sales Analysis (Company Segment)
4.4 Sales Price Analysis
4.4.1 2012-2017E Global Satellite Antenna Sales Price
4.4.2 2016 Satellite Antenna Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)
5 Satellite Antenna Regional Market Analysis
5.1 North America Satellite Antenna Market Analysis
5.1.1 North America Satellite Antenna Market Overview
5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Sales Price Analysis
5.1.4 North America 2016 Satellite Antenna Market Share Analysis
5.2 China Satellite Antenna Market Analysis
5.2.1 China Satellite Antenna Market Overview
5.2.2 China 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.2.3 China 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Sales Price Analysis
5.2.4 China 2016 Satellite Antenna Market Share Analysis
5.3 Europe Satellite Antenna Market Analysis
5.3.1 Europe Satellite Antenna Market Overview
5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Sales Price Analysis
5.3.4 Europe 2016 Satellite Antenna Market Share Analysis
5.4 Southeast Asia Satellite Antenna Market Analysis
5.4.1 Southeast Asia Satellite Antenna Market Overview
5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Sales Price Analysis
5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 Satellite Antenna Market Share Analysis
5.5 Japan Satellite Antenna Market Analysis
5.5.1 Japan Satellite Antenna Market Overview
5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Sales Price Analysis
5.5.4 Japan 2016 Satellite Antenna Market Share Analysis
5.6 India Satellite Antenna Market Analysis
5.6.1 India Satellite Antenna Market Overview
5.6.2 India 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis
5.6.3 India 2012-2017E Satellite Antenna Sales Price Analysis
5.6.4 India 2016 Satellite Antenna Market Share Analysis
……Continued
