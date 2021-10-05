Semi-Annual Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned and Announced Upstream Projects in North Sea-UK Leads Planned Projects Count

In North Sea, more than 40 key crude oil and natural gas projects are expected to start operations by 2025. The UK leads with the highest number of planned as well as announced projects, followed by Norway, the Netherlands and Denmark. Key projects in North Sea are expected to contribute up to 940 mbd to global crude production and more than 1,300 mmcfd to global gas production in 2025. Among operators, Statoil Petroleum AS, Statoil UK Ltd and Independent Oil and Gas Ltd lead in terms of operatorship of planned and announced projects.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2121789

Scope

– Oil and gas production outlook by key countries and companies in North Sea

– Planned projects count and starts by key countries and companies in the region

– Details of key planned crude and natural gas projects in North Sea

– Capex and opex outlook by key countries and companies in the region.

Reasons to buy

– Understand oil and gas production outlook for the North Sea

– Keep abreast of key planned production projects in the region

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong oil and gas production forecast

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on North Sea production and capex outlook

– Assess your competitor’s planned oil and gas production projects.

Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables 2

1.2. List of Figures 3

2. Semi-Annual Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for North Sea 4

2.1. Key Highlights 4

2.2. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Country in North Sea 5

2.3. Major Planned and Announced Project Starts by Country in North Sea 6

2.4. Economic Metrics of Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in North Sea 7

2.5. Crude Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in North Sea 9

2.6. Gas Production from Key Planned and Announced Projects by Country in North Sea 12

2.7. Major Planned and Announced Projects by Terrain and Country in North Sea 16

2.8. Key Planned and Announced Crude Projects in North Sea 17

2.9. Key Planned and Announced Gas Projects in North Sea 19

2.10. Capex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Country in North Sea 21

2.11. Opex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Country in North Sea 23

2.12. Major Planned and Announced Projects Count by Operator in North Sea 25

2.13. Crude and Condensate Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in North Sea 26

2.14. Gas Production from Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in North Sea 28

2.15. Capex and Opex Outlook for Major Planned and Announced Projects by Company in North Sea 30

3. Appendix 32

3.1. Abbreviations 32

3.2. Methodology 32

3.2.1. Coverage 32

3.2.2. Secondary Research 32

3.3. Contact Us 33

3.4. Disclaimer 33

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2121789

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]