Smart Ring Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Connectivity (Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth) and Operating System (iOS and Android)

The rising adoption of smartphones worldwide coupled with increasing tech-savvy population is the key drive propelling the growth of smart rings market. Further, smart rings market growth is fueled by the increasing trend toward contact-less payment and growing health awareness among the users’. The players operating in the smart rings market are constantly focusing on the development of advanced smart rings integrated with features such as security as well as personal access control.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the Smart Ring market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Major key players Operating in the market are:

e-Senses B.V. (Helios ring)

Fujitsu Ltd.

Jakcom Technology Co., Ltd

Kerv Wearables Ltd.

McLear Ltd.(NFC Ring)

Motiv Inc.

Nimb Inc.

Origami Group Limited (ORII Ring)

Oura

Ringly, Inc.

The global smart ring market is segmented on the basis of connectivity and operating system. Based on the connectivity, the market is segmented into near-field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth. On the basis of the operating, the smart ring market is classified into iOS and Android.

It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to four major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). The Smart ring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Smart Ring Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Smart Ring Market Analysis- Global Analysis Smart Ring Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Connectivity Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Operating System Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Smart Ring Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

