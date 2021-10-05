Smart Water Meter Market Size, Segmentation, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018 to 2025 Key Players: ARAD Group, DIEHL Metering Group, Elster, Neptune Technologies

The Global Smart Water Meter market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 1,506.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,832.0 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2018 and 2025.

Water providers and water utilities are constantly adopting various technologies in order to supply adequate quantity of water to every area, along with reducing the operational costs, managing assets as well as supporting conservation. The population is growing at an exponential rate across the globe and owing to the growth rate, the demand for water is anticipated to grow certainly. With an objective to supply the required or demanded quantity of water, the water providers or utilities are upgrading their traditional water metering systems with new advanced technologies including automatic meter readers or advanced metering infrastructure. The South America smart water meter market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 9.7% in the coming years.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Smart Water Meter Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Smart Water Meter Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Companies Mentioned:

ARAD Group

DIEHL Metering Group

Elster

Kamstrup A/S

Mueller

Sensus

Neptune Technologies

Badger Meters

Itron

Aclara Technologies

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the Smart Water Meter market based on type, services, and end-user. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By geography, Asia Pacific is accountable to hold the largest share in the Smart Water Meter market in 2017, whereas Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Smart Water Meter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

GLOBAL SMART WATER METER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Smart Water Meter Market – By Component

Controlling Units

Display, Storage & Integrated Software

Others

Smart Water Meter Market – By End-user

Household

Commercial

Industry

Transportation

Residential

Industrial

