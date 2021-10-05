Sparkling Wine Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Sparkling Wine Market:

Executive Summary

The global Sparkling Wine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sparkling Wine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sparkling Wine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sparkling Wine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sparkling Wine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sparkling Wine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

E&J

HENKELL

Freixenet

Moet & Chandon

Rotkappchen

Cecchi

Martini & Rossi

Mionetto

Maranello

Juve y Camps

Le Grand Courtage

Luc Belaire

Wolfberger

Veuve Clicquot

Nicolas Feuillatte

Bollinger

Laurent-Perrier

Piper-Heidsieck

Louis Roederer

Ruffino

Voveti Prosecco

Zonin Prosecco

La Marca Prosecco

Riondo

Risata

CANTINE VALTIDONE

Market size by Product

Dry Type

Sweet Type

Market size by End User

Banquet

Dining Table

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sparkling Wine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sparkling Wine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sparkling Wine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sparkling Wine submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sparkling Wine are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sparkling Wine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sparkling Wine Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Dry Type

1.4.3 Sweet Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Banquet

1.5.3 Dining Table

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size

2.1.1 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Sparkling Wine Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Sparkling Wine Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Sparkling Wine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Sparkling Wine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Sparkling Wine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Sparkling Wine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Sparkling Wine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Sparkling Wine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Sparkling Wine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Sparkling Wine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Sparkling Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Sparkling Wine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Sparkling Wine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sparkling Wine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue by Product

4.3 Sparkling Wine Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sparkling Wine Breakdown Data by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 E&J

11.1.1 E&J Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 E&J Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 E&J Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.1.5 E&J Recent Development

11.2 HENKELL

11.2.1 HENKELL Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 HENKELL Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 HENKELL Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.2.5 HENKELL Recent Development

11.3 Freixenet

11.3.1 Freixenet Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Freixenet Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Freixenet Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.3.5 Freixenet Recent Development

11.4 Moet & Chandon

11.4.1 Moet & Chandon Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Moet & Chandon Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Moet & Chandon Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.4.5 Moet & Chandon Recent Development

11.5 Rotkappchen

11.5.1 Rotkappchen Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Rotkappchen Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Rotkappchen Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.5.5 Rotkappchen Recent Development

11.6 Cecchi

11.6.1 Cecchi Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Cecchi Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Cecchi Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.6.5 Cecchi Recent Development

11.7 Martini & Rossi

11.7.1 Martini & Rossi Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Martini & Rossi Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Martini & Rossi Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.7.5 Martini & Rossi Recent Development

11.8 Mionetto

11.8.1 Mionetto Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Mionetto Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Mionetto Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.8.5 Mionetto Recent Development

11.9 Maranello

11.9.1 Maranello Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Maranello Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Maranello Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.9.5 Maranello Recent Development

11.10 Juve y Camps

11.10.1 Juve y Camps Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Juve y Camps Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Juve y Camps Sparkling Wine Products Offered

11.10.5 Juve y Camps Recent Development

11.11 Le Grand Courtage

11.12 Luc Belaire

11.13 Wolfberger

11.14 Veuve Clicquot

11.15 Nicolas Feuillatte

11.16 Bollinger

11.17 Laurent-Perrier

11.18 Piper-Heidsieck

11.19 Louis Roederer

11.20 Ruffino

11.21 Voveti Prosecco

11.22 Zonin Prosecco

11.23 La Marca Prosecco

11.24 Riondo

11.25 Risata

