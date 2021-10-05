Sparkling Wine Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Sparkling Wine Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.
Executive Summary
The global Sparkling Wine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sparkling Wine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Sparkling Wine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sparkling Wine in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Sparkling Wine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sparkling Wine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
E&J
HENKELL
Freixenet
Moet & Chandon
Rotkappchen
Cecchi
Martini & Rossi
Mionetto
Maranello
Juve y Camps
Le Grand Courtage
Luc Belaire
Wolfberger
Veuve Clicquot
Nicolas Feuillatte
Bollinger
Laurent-Perrier
Piper-Heidsieck
Louis Roederer
Ruffino
Voveti Prosecco
Zonin Prosecco
La Marca Prosecco
Riondo
Risata
CANTINE VALTIDONE
Market size by Product
Dry Type
Sweet Type
Market size by End User
Banquet
Dining Table
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Sparkling Wine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sparkling Wine market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Sparkling Wine companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Sparkling Wine submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sparkling Wine are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sparkling Wine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961029-global-sparkling-wine-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sparkling Wine Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Dry Type
1.4.3 Sweet Type
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Banquet
1.5.3 Dining Table
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size
2.1.1 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Sparkling Wine Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Sparkling Wine Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Sparkling Wine Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Sparkling Wine Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Sparkling Wine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Sparkling Wine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Sparkling Wine Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Sparkling Wine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Sparkling Wine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Sparkling Wine Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Sparkling Wine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Sparkling Wine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Sparkling Wine Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Sparkling Wine Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales by Product
4.2 Global Sparkling Wine Revenue by Product
4.3 Sparkling Wine Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Sparkling Wine Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 E&J
11.1.1 E&J Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 E&J Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 E&J Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.1.5 E&J Recent Development
11.2 HENKELL
11.2.1 HENKELL Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 HENKELL Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 HENKELL Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.2.5 HENKELL Recent Development
11.3 Freixenet
11.3.1 Freixenet Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Freixenet Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Freixenet Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.3.5 Freixenet Recent Development
11.4 Moet & Chandon
11.4.1 Moet & Chandon Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Moet & Chandon Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Moet & Chandon Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.4.5 Moet & Chandon Recent Development
11.5 Rotkappchen
11.5.1 Rotkappchen Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Rotkappchen Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Rotkappchen Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.5.5 Rotkappchen Recent Development
11.6 Cecchi
11.6.1 Cecchi Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Cecchi Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Cecchi Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.6.5 Cecchi Recent Development
11.7 Martini & Rossi
11.7.1 Martini & Rossi Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Martini & Rossi Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Martini & Rossi Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.7.5 Martini & Rossi Recent Development
11.8 Mionetto
11.8.1 Mionetto Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Mionetto Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Mionetto Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.8.5 Mionetto Recent Development
11.9 Maranello
11.9.1 Maranello Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Maranello Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Maranello Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.9.5 Maranello Recent Development
11.10 Juve y Camps
11.10.1 Juve y Camps Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Juve y Camps Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Juve y Camps Sparkling Wine Products Offered
11.10.5 Juve y Camps Recent Development
11.11 Le Grand Courtage
11.12 Luc Belaire
11.13 Wolfberger
11.14 Veuve Clicquot
11.15 Nicolas Feuillatte
11.16 Bollinger
11.17 Laurent-Perrier
11.18 Piper-Heidsieck
11.19 Louis Roederer
11.20 Ruffino
11.21 Voveti Prosecco
11.22 Zonin Prosecco
11.23 La Marca Prosecco
11.24 Riondo
11.25 Risata
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3961029-global-sparkling-wine-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Contact US:
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)