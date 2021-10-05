SPECIALTY GLASS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Specialty Glass Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Specialty Glass Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Specialty Glass market status and forecast, categorizes the global Specialty Glass market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Corning

Thermo Scientific

Hoya Corporation

Rayotek Scientific

Abrisa Technologies

NSG

Saint-Gobain S.A

AGC

Guardian Industries

China Specialty Glass Group

Specialty Glass Products

SCHOTT

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Laboratory and Scientific glass

Optical glass

Home Appliances

Key Stakeholders

Specialty Glass Manufacturers

Specialty Glass Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Specialty Glass Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Specialty Glass Market Research Report 2018

1 Specialty Glass Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Specialty Glass

1.2 Specialty Glass Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Specialty Glass Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Specialty Glass Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Glass Ceramics

1.2.3 Borosilicate Glass

1.3 Global Specialty Glass Segment by Application

1.3.1 Specialty Glass Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Laboratory and Scientific glass

1.3.3 Optical glass

1.3.4 Home Appliances

1.4 Global Specialty Glass Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Specialty Glass (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Specialty Glass Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Specialty Glass Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…..

7 Global Specialty Glass Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Corning

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Corning Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Thermo Scientific

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Thermo Scientific Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Hoya Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Hoya Corporation Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Rayotek Scientific

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Rayotek Scientific Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Abrisa Technologies

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Abrisa Technologies Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 NSG

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 NSG Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Saint-Gobain S.A

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 AGC

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 AGC Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Guardian Industries

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Guardian Industries Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 China Specialty Glass Group

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Specialty Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 China Specialty Glass Group Specialty Glass Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued….

