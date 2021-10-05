The Global Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market is augmented by Engine Performance with Valuation of USD 3.1 Billion by 2024

“Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024”

The automotive aftermarket fuel additives market has been segmented by type into deposit control, cetane improvers, lubricants, antioxidants, anticorrosion, fuel dyes, cold flow improvers, antiknock agents and others. Among these segments, the deposit control segment has accounted for the major market share owing to its benefits when it is added to the fuel. Further, due to internet penetration among consumers, there is an estimated increase in the sales of automotive aftermarket fuel additives which is anticipated to drive the automotive aftermarket fuel additives market during the forecast period.

The global market for automotive aftermarket fuel additives is anticipated to reach USD 3.1 billion globally by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.2% over the period 2017-2024. Factors such as growing automotive industry and rising demand for fuel additives to improve fuel efficiency and increase engine performance are anticipated to drive the growth of automotive aftermarket fuel additives market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

In the regional segment, North America is anticipated to dominate the automotive aftermarket fuel additives market with largest market share by the end of 2024. This can be attributed to strict environmental regulations taken by government to reduce harmful gas emission. After North America, Europe is the second largest automotive aftermarket fuel additives market in terms of revenue in which Germany and U.K. are the prominent countries that are attributing the growth of automotive aftermarket fuel additives market. Further, with the presence of largest automotive industry, Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase a highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Ecological Regulations to Boost Market Growth

Factors such as environmental protection agency (EPA) for monitoring and commercializing the products and stringent environmental regulations on vehicle emissions are believed to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of automotive aftermarket fuel additives market. Further, rising urbanization and increasing number of automobiles on road are expected to benefit the expansion of automotive aftermarket fuel additives market.

However, the introduction of alternative fuel vehicles such as electric cars is anticipated to inhibit the growth of the market in the near future.

The report titled “Automotive Aftermarket Fuel Additives Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the automotive aftermarket fuel additives market in terms of market segmentation by application, by distribution channel, by type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the automotive aftermarket fuel additives market which includes company profiling of Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Afton Chemical Corporation, BG Products Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Ltd., Chevron Corporation, Innospec Speciality Chemicals, Lucas Oil Products Inc., Total S.A and Lubrizol Corporation.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the automotive aftermarket fuel additives market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

