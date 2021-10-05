Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market To Flourish And Reach USD 1,482.6 Mn By 2025| Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies, Lockheed Martin, ASV Global, Atlas Elektronik, ECA Group

Global unmanned underwater vehicle & unmanned surface vehicle market is expected to grow from US$ 991.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to escalate at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025 to account for US$ 1,482.6 Mn by 2025.

The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are the drones operating underwater and on the surface with or without human interference. The majority of the global UUV and USV market is captured by the Defense forces, owing to the ever-increasing demand for subsea monitoring.

This market intelligence report on Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2025. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market have also been mentioned in the study.

A comprehensive view of the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance. The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Companies Profiled in this report includes Kongsberg Gruppen, Teledyne Technologies, Lockheed Martin, ASV Global, Atlas Elektronik, ECA Group, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, General Dynamics, Boeing, Clearpath Robotics

Leading Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

GLOBAL UNMANNED UNDERWATER VEHICLE & UNMANNED SURFACE VEHICLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market – By Driving Mechanism

Solar

Electric

Diesel

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market – By Payload

Camera

Sensors

Sonar

Navigation Systems

Others

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market – By Application

Commercial

Defense

Research

