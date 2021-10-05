Upcoming Research on Electronic Health Record Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025 Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Allscripts Healthcare

An electronic health record (EHR), is the schematized group of health information on patient data in a digital layout. These records can be shared across different health care settings. EHR includes a wide range of data, such as demographics, medical history of patient, medication & allergies, immunization status, laboratory test results, radiology images, vital signs, personal statistics like age and weight, and billing information.

Accurate & up-to-date patient data and reduced healthcare cost in long term are the major drivers which are likely to aid the growth of electronic health record market. Cloud based software is expected to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Accurate & up-to-date patient data and reduced healthcare cost in long term are the major drivers which are likely to aid the growth of electronic health record market. Cloud based software is expected to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

“Global Electronic Health Record Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronic health record industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global electronic health record market with detailed market segmentation by type, installation type, application, and geography. The global electronic health record market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

List of Companies

1. Cerner Corporation

2. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

4. McKesson Corporation

5. Epic Systems Corporation.

6. NextGen Healthcare (Quality Systems, Inc.)

7. eClinicalWorks

8. Healthcare Management System

9. CPSI

10. AdvancedMD, Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electronic health record market based on type, installation type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall electronic health record market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

A Complete Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Electronic Health Record Market Is Provided In The Report. This Section Includes Company Profiles Of Market Key Players. The Profiles Include Contact Information, Gross, and Capacity, Product Details Of Each Firm, Price, And Cost.

Key Benefits-

• To Track And Analyze Competitive Developments, Such As Product Launches, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, And Acquisitions In The Global Electronic Health Record Market.

• To Forecast The Size Of The Market Segments With Respect To Four Major Regional Segments, Namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And The Rest Of The World (Latin America And The Middle East & Africa).

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.