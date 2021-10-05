UTILITY SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Utility Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utility Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
SAP
Oracle
Itron Inc.
Fiserv
ABB’s Enterprise Software Group
Adobe Software
Dassault Systemes
Aclara Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
File Utilities
Uninstallers
Diagnostics
Backup Utilities
Screen Savers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprises
Institutes
Corporations
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Utility Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 File Utilities
1.4.3 Uninstallers
1.4.4 Diagnostics
1.4.5 Backup Utilities
1.4.6 Screen Savers
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Utility Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Enterprises
1.5.3 Institutes
1.5.4 Corporations
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Utility Software Market Size
2.2 Utility Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Utility Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Utility Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Utility Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Utility Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Utility Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Utility Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Utility Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Utility Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Utility Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Itron Inc.
12.5.1 Itron Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.5.4 Itron Inc. Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Itron Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Fiserv
12.6.1 Fiserv Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.6.4 Fiserv Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Fiserv Recent Development
12.7 ABB’s Enterprise Software Group
12.7.1 ABB’s Enterprise Software Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.7.4 ABB’s Enterprise Software Group Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ABB’s Enterprise Software Group Recent Development
12.8 Adobe Software
12.8.1 Adobe Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.8.4 Adobe Software Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Adobe Software Recent Development
12.9 Dassault Systemes
12.9.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.9.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development
12.10 Aclara Software
12.10.1 Aclara Software Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Utility Software Introduction
12.10.4 Aclara Software Revenue in Utility Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Aclara Software Recent Development
Continued…..
