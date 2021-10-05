Vaccines Market Estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The global vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The Asia Pacific vaccines market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to rapid growth of pharmaceutical industries, emergence of new local players with competitive vaccine portfolio.

Strategic Insights :

Product approvals and collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global vaccines industry. Few of the recent product key developments are listed below:

2019: Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced that V114, the company’s investigational 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is an FDA program designed to expedite the development and review of drugs intended for serious or life-threatening conditions.

2018: The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Dengvaxia, Sanofi’s dengue vaccine. The marketing authorization follows the October 18, 2018, recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to approve use of the dengue vaccine in European endemic areas.

2018: Pfizer entered into a multi-year research and development (R&D) collaboration with BioNTech AG to develop mRNA-based vaccines

Company Profiles

PFIZER INC

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Panacea Biotec Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Market Insights

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to boost the market growth over the years

In the current era, there are increasing concerns of spread of infectious diseases with the changing environment. These emerging infectious diseases are a burden on public health but have also an impact on global economies. The new diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, dengue have attracted a huge concern for the government of the respective countries. There is also resurgence of diseases which seemed to be under control such as malaria, cholera and many more. According to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention in 2015, 16.8 million people in the US visited hospitals due to infectious and parasitic diseases. In Africa, chronic viral hepatitis affects around 70 million Africans (60 million with Hepatitis B and 10 million with Hepatitis C).

The disease impacts the most important part of the African population i.e. youths and earning African population which are causing tremendous rise in financial debts incurred for the treatment of advanced liver diseases and emotional distress. In developed countries, the cases of infectious diseases has decreased in the past decade, but there has been a rise of re-emerging diseases worldwide, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), measles, avian and pandemic influenza, chikungunya virus, Ebola virus disease (EVD) and Zika virus disease, which has attracted a renewed focus on infectious diseases around the developed countries. Thus the growing global prevalence of infectious diseases are expected to encourage the leading market players for the development of new and effective drugs and vaccines.

Increasing Support for Vaccine Development

In addition to the funds from traditional research-funding institutions, the Gates Foundation has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in R&D of new vaccines against the leading killers of children and adults everywhere. GAVI has established public-private partnerships to accelerate late-stage development and introduction of priority vaccines against diseases such as rotavirus and pneumococcus. These partnerships are designed to work with governments, donors, and industry to streamline demand, supply, and financing decisions. They coordinate and fund the efforts of partners supporting national decision makers whether to introduce these new products, ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of affordable vaccine to developing countries, and reducing risks and creating incentives for private investment to ensure access to the product. Global Vaccine Fund commits $150 Million in vaccines and funding over five years to 13 developing countries. Countries will receive financial and technical assistance in order to strengthen basic immunization systems and to introduce newer, under-used vaccines such as hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). Some countries will receive support in both areas. Thus the growing support for vaccine development is likely to favor market growth.

Technology Insights

The vaccines market by technology is segmented into Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the vaccines market, By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Patient Type Insights

The global vaccines market on the patient type is segmented into pediatric patients and adult patients. In 2018, the pediatric segment held a largest market share of 70.0% of the vaccines market, by patient type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as external immunization is necessary for the new borns. Moreover, vaccines have helped the children in staying healthy and been successful to save millions of lives for more than 50 years.

