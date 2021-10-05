Wearable Computing Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2027

A new research report titled, ‘Global Wearable Computing Market’ has been added to the vast repository The Insight Partners. The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Wearable Computing Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals.

Wearable computing is the technology ingrained in wearable accessories such as a wristband, watch to work as miniature electronic gadgets and facilitate ease in accessing technology. It is widely used for healthcare and media purpose. More than fashionable accessories, these devices are gaining popularity owing to smart and advanced features such as easy high portability and easy synchronization.

Increasing adoption of wearable gadgets such as smart watch, smart clothing, wearable camera, and activity monitoring device with advanced features such as lightweight, data monitoring, and enhanced portability are the factors driving the growth for the global wearable computing market. However, high in cost and less battery backup is curbing the extension for the wearable computing market. Moreover, due to increasing inclination towards smart wearable gadgets provides ample of lucrative opportunity for the global wearable computing market.

1.Adidas AG

2.Apple Inc.

3.Fitbit Inc.

4.Garmin Ltd.

5.LG Electronics Inc.

6.Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. (Lenovo Group Ltd.)

7.Nike Inc.

8.Boston Scientific Corporation

9.Samsung

10.Sony Corporation

The global wearable computing market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, and industry vertical. On the basis of technology, the wearable computing market is segmented into computing technologies, display technologies, networking technologies and other. The wearable computing market on the basis of the product is classified into smart clothing, smart watches & bands, smart glasses and others. Based on industry vertical, the wearable computing market is segmented into defense & security, home automation, medical & healthcare, enterprise & industrial, fitness & wellness, media & entertainment and other.

Wearable Computing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

The Wearable Computing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

