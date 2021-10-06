Aircraft Refurbishment Market Growth and Strategy to 2027 – Leading Players Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, FACC AG, Honeywell International, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering, Jamco America, Lufthansa Technik AG, Thales Group

The refurbishment or modification of interior or the exterior of an aircraft has grown significantly. The prominent owners of airlines are increasingly being undertaken the retrofit of their aircraft. Increase in passenger traffic in narrow-body aircraft is demand for the internal renovation to extend the capacity is also boosting the market growth. Also, the government support in middle-east for refurbishing aircraft has fueled the aircraft refurbishment market growth.

Increase in aircraft fleet size, the advent of advanced technologies, raised demand for revamping and maintenance cost are some of the key drivers of the aircraft refurbishment market. Also, the growing demand for low budget luxury aircraft driving the market. However, reduced demand for older refurbished parts hindering the aircraft refurbishment market. On the other hand, Increase in the requirement for VIP aircraft is creating an opportunity for the aircraft refurbishment market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1.Boeing (CDG)

2.Collins Aerospace

3.Crane Aerospace and Electronics

4.FACC AG

5.Honeywell International Inc.

6.Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (TIMCO)

7.Jamco America, Inc.

8.Lufthansa Technik AG

9.Thales Group

10.The NORDAM Group

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Aircraft Refurbishment

Compare major Aircraft Refurbishment providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Aircraft Refurbishment providers

Profiles of major Aircraft Refurbishment providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Aircraft Refurbishment -intensive vertical sectors

The global aircraft refurbishment market is segmented on the basis of refurbishing services and aircraft type. Based on refurbishing services, the market is segmented as interior and exterior. On the basis of the aircraft type the market is segmented into commercial, military, and avionics.

Aircraft Refurbishment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Aircraft Refurbishment Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Aircraft Refurbishment market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Aircraft Refurbishment market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Aircraft Refurbishment market is provided.

