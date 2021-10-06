Aircraft Sensors Market Growth and Strategy to 2027 – Leading Players AMETEK, Collins Aerospace, Curtiss-Wright, Meggitt, Raytheon Company

The rapid increase in the number of aircraft orders globally is the prime driver of the aircraft sensor market. Additionally, the advent of technological advancement in the aerospace industry and especially in sensor technologies and increased private investment in the aircraft sensor industry are also driving the market. However, mandated rules framed by major aviation agencies are hampering the market growth. Moreover, the increase in adoption of IoT in the aviation industry and rising demand for sensors in the unmanned aerial vehicle is creating opportunities for the aircraft sensor market.

An aircraft sensors measure a physical quantity and convert it into a signal, which is easily understood. The air sensor market anticipated to grow during the forecast period as a result of increased aircraft production deliveries. Due to the presence of prominent manufactures in developed countries is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue and volume.

The key players influencing the market are:

1.AMETEK.Inc

2.Collins Aerospace

3.Curtiss-Wright Corporation

4.Eaton Corporation

5.Honeywell International Inc.

6.Meggitt PLC

7.Raytheon Company.

8.Safran Electronics and Defense

9.TE Connectivity Ltd

10.Thales Group

The global aircraft sensors market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type and sensor type. Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented as commercial aircraft and military aircraft. On the basis of the sensor type the market is segmented into temperature, pressure, position, radar, accelerometers, proximity, and others.

Aircraft Sensors Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Aircraft Sensors Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

