Ambulatory Services Market Sparkling Growth Rate, Success To Milestone, Analysis and Forecasts by 2022

The growth of the healthcare sector majorly depends on the expansion of the medical services and making it affordable as well as accessible. Therefore, a study of the global ambulatory services market by Market Research Future (MRFR) has found that its valuation is expected to reach USD 3365.2 Bn by 2022-end up from USD 2345.7 Bn in 2016. The analysis further projects that the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period 2017 to 2022.

The ambulatory services market holds tremendous potential owing to the cost-effectiveness it offers to the patients. In addition, ambulatory services provide access to medical facilities even in the remote interiors. These factors are expected to attract investments towards the growth trajectory of the market over the next couple of years

Governments are focusing on the growth of the ambulatory services market so that people belonging to every region and class are able to avail healthcare services. It is likely to motivate the growth pattern of the market in the years to come. Key players are also emphasizing on the expansion of the services and are projected to increase their investments towards the proliferation of the ambulatory services market across the review period.

Global Ambulatory Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players expected to influence the global ambulatory services market, as per the report of MRFR, are

AmSurg Corp

Surgical Care Affiliates

Surgery Partners

HCA Holdings, Inc.

Healthway Medical Group

SurgCenter

Trillium Health Partners

In March 2019, Allscripts announced their plan to expand business in the MEA market by partnering with Northwestern Medicine. As their stepping stone, they would provide service to Alfardan Group with the project name Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine. Later it will team up with

Sunrise Ambulatory

Sunrise Surgery

Sunrise Radiology

Allscripts Clinical Performance Management

Allscripts Lab

iPro Anesthesia

Ambulatory Services Market Segmentation

The ambulatory services market has been segmented on the basis of service type. The segments include primary care offices, medical specialty, ambulatory surgery, outpatient departments (OPDs), emergency departments. Among these, the primary care officers segment holds the maximum share of the market and is expected to retain its dominance over the next couple of years. In addition, the ambulatory surgery segment has been projected to gain traction in the upcoming years. It is anticipated to strike a CAGR of 5.5% across the projection period 2017 to 2022.

Ambulatory Services Market Regional Analysis

The global ambulatory services market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America had the largest market share in the global marketplace in 2016, which accounted for 41.2% share. It is forecasted to exercise its dominance over the assessment period reflecting a CAGR of 4.8%. The technological advancements in the healthcare sector in conjunction with the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure is poised to catalyze the growth of the ambulatory services market in the region. Asia Pacific has been witnessing a drastic rise in the growth curve owing to the developments in medical tourism and favorable government policies. The report indicates that the regional ambulatory services market is expected to strike a CAGR of 5.5% over the review period.

Industry News

In May 2019, Northwell Health, a nonprofit integrated healthcare network, has announced the inauguration of the 8,500-square-foot ambulatory care center in Glen Oaks, named Northwell Health Medicine Specialties. The facility is worth USD 7 Mn.

In May 2019, American Access Care of Jacksonville announced that it will be known as Azura Vascular Care Jacksonville as part of a phased brand rollout in Northeast Florida.

In April 2019, Dufferin County Paramedic Service has announced that it is keeping an open mind over the plan to merge ambulance services across Ontario. The execution initiates with the 59 local ambulance services being consolidated into 10 centralized ambulatory hubs.

