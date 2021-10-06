Cognitive Computing Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Google, IBM, Microsoft, Palantir, Saffron and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Cognitive Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Cognitive Computing Market
Cognitive Computing is completely changing the way organization use their big data in each vertical, especially in industries like Healthcare, BFSI and Customer services. This is big revolution in global information technology market and holds very strong potential of growth. The Cognitive Computing enables a machine to think, interpret and infer information like a human brain. The biggest advancement in this market is IBM’s Watson Cognitive Computing. There are few players in the market that have developed the technique of integrating cognitive computing with internet of things (IoT). In 2018, the global Cognitive Computing market size was 9850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 71000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.0% during 2019-2025.
The cognitive computing basically works on the principle of neocortex, a part of human brain that plays a big role in the decision making by analyzing the behaviors of a human being and makes decision based on time series analysis. The computer systems that we are using today are consulting us the way we already programed them, but cognitive computing systems are completely different, they work on the machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. This unique feature of cognitive computing is enabling business organizations to use immense amount of dark data available with them.
The key players covered in this study
Google
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Palantir
Saffron Technology
Cold Light
Cognitive Scale
Enterra Solutions
Numenta
Vicarious
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084314-global-cognitive-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Machine Learning
Automated Reasoning
Other Technologies
Market segment by Application, split into
SMBs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084314-global-cognitive-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)