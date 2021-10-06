Connected Agriculture 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025
Description:-
The connected agriculture market solutions and services offer pro-active and real-time monitoring of agricultural activities, providing comprehensive control over various tasks in the agriculture ecosystem. The network management solution is growing rapidly due to the increasing need to gather data from sensors so as to minimize any losses due to uncertain weather conditions.
Network management solution offers an end-to-end management of all the network related tasks such as remote monitoring, which involves monitoring crops in terms of its temperature, health, need for water, and other intricacies; network bandwidth management, which helps maintain efficient network among all the devices connected in the agriculture ecosystem; analytics, which helps analyze and gather useful insights from data collected by various devices; and network & application security, which ensures safety of data and applications connected over the connected system.
Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072448-global-connected-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
In 2018, the global Connected Agriculture market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Geographic Revenue Mix
Cisco Systems, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc.
SAP SE
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Microsoft Corporation
Vodafone Group PLC
Accenture PLC
AT&T
Link Labs LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Management
Smart Water Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Farm Planning & Management
Agricultural Finance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Connected Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Connected Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4072448-global-connected-agriculture-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Network Management
1.4.3 Smart Water Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Farm Planning & Management
1.5.3 Agricultural Finance
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Connected Agriculture Market Size
2.2 Connected Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Connected Agriculture Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Connected Agriculture Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Connected Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Connected Agriculture Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Connected Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Connected Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Connected Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Connected Agriculture Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Agriculture Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Geographic Revenue Mix
12.1.1 Geographic Revenue Mix Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction
12.1.4 Geographic Revenue Mix Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Geographic Revenue Mix Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.2.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc.
12.4.1 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction
12.4.4 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Parametric Technology Corporation, Inc. Recent Development
12.5 SAP SE
12.5.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Connected Agriculture Introduction
12.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Connected Agriculture Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development
Continued……
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)